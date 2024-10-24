Parliament: KL’s level of preparedness for ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 among topics raised today

KUALA LUMPUR: Today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting will discuss Kuala Lumpur’s level of readiness for the ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 and 2026 Visit Malaysia Year, given that the issue of flash floods has not yet been resolved and may affect the country’s image and preparations for the events.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s website, the matter was submitted by Onn Abu Bakar (PH-Batu Pahat) to the Prime Minister during Minister’s Question Time.

At the same session, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (PN-Indera Mahkota) asked the Minister of Higher Education to state the ministry’s measures to ensure that incidents such as the ban by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), which prohibits its staff from making public statements, do not happen again.

In addition, V. Ganabatirau (PH-Klang) asked the Minister of Works about the plans to help curb sinkhole incidents in high-risk areas, particularly in the Klang area.

In the question and answer session, Sivakumar Varatharaju Naidu (PH-Batu Gajah) asked the Minister of Human Resources to state when a comprehensive social insurance scheme will be launched to protect low-income workers.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Gapari Kitingan (GRS-Keningau) asked the Minister of Economy regarding the plans and programmes that the government has and will implement to eradicate hardcore poverty and poverty in Sabah this year, especially in the eight poorest districts.

After the session, the meeting continued by resuming the policy-level debate on the Supply Bill 2025.

The Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament is scheduled for 35 days until Dec 12.