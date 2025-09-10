Party presence at Bersatu assembly draws fire

PETALING JAYA: Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi has fired a warning shot at MIC over its controversial decision to send a representative to Bersatu’s recent annual general assembly.

Describing the move as “a reckless provocation”, Puad accused MIC of looking for trouble and risking its place in BN.

“It is highly inappropriate for MIC to send a representative to Bersatu’s assembly.

“Bersatu is the opposition, our political enemy. MIC is clearly asking for trouble, almost as if it wants to be kicked out of BN,” Puad told theSun via WhatsApp.

He argued the action looks less like a principled stand and more like a gamble that could destabilise BN.

Puad was referring to MIC Youth chief Kesavan Kandasamy’s attendance at Bersatu’s youth wing (Armada) assembly in Shah Alam on Saturday, reportedly on Armada’s invitation.

He drew parallels with Bersatu president and PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s expulsion from Umno in 2015.

“Muhyiddin was sacked because he stood on the opposition stage to attack the Umno president. What MIC is doing isn’t much different.”

Puad claimed MIC is trying to push BN into a corner without openly leaving.

“BN operates on consensus. Unless MIC walks away, BN cannot expel them.

“But quitting BN could mean losing exco posts, seats and whatever relevance they still have.”

The Johor assembly speaker also dismissed speculation that MIC leaders’ recent court visit to Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was a farewell gesture.

“That’s not true. My sources said they went to air frustrations, not to bid goodbye. Specifically, they were unhappy that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has yet to honour promises of a government role for MIC.”

Puad also defended BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi against criticism from MIC and MCA.

“Of course Zahid can’t be blamed. The power to appoint positions rests entirely with PMX (Anwar). That’s his prerogative.”

He was addressing speculation that MIC and MCA are preparing to exit BN. Puad advised them to stay put, citing Zahid’s assurance that BN will contest elections under the dacing logo while cooperating with PH.

“BN will stand alone in elections under its own logo, but collaborate with PH where needed,” Puad said.

Meanwhile, Umno vice-president and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail urged MIC to remain with BN.

“In states where Umno is stronger, such as Pahang, MIC has always been recognised and protected on the principle of togetherness.

“I urge MIC to stay with us to rebuild collective strength, rather than give space to those who abandoned us,” added Wan Rosdy.