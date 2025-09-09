PAS eyes Pahang, Perak for upcoming GE16

PETALING JAYA: PAS believes that two additional states currently under the Madani government, Pahang and Perak, are within reach and could be captured in the next general election.

Its deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said this optimism stems from Umno’s dwindling number of seats. The party, once the backbone of BN, has been forced to rely on PH to form governments in both states.

“Based on current performance and the groundwork we have laid, we are confident of winning two more states, Perak and Pahang.

“We have studied the seat composition in both state assemblies and we believe we can defend the constituencies we already hold. With just a few additional gains, we will be able to secure a simple majority and form the government in both states,” said Tuan Ibrahim, who is also opposition leader in the Pahang State Legislative Assembly, when contacted by theSun.

He was responding to questions on whether PN could expand its control over more states in the coming polls.

In Pahang, a coalition requires at least 23 out of 42 seats to secure a majority in the State Assembly. At present, the Madani government holds 25 seats, 17 won by BN and eight by PH.

In Perak, any coalition needs a minimum of 31 out of 59 seats to form the government. Currently, the Madani bloc controls 33 seats, PH with 24 and BN nine.

Although PH helped BN establish the state governments in both Pahang and Perak, the position of menteri besar in each state remains with Umno-BN.

At present, PN governs four states, Perlis, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, where PAS is the dominant party.

Tuan Ibrahim, who is the Cheka assemblyman in Pahang, also said PAS is in the final stages of preparing for its 71st Muktamar (Annual General Assembly), the last before the 16th General Election (GE16), expected next year.

He added that the party’s stable leadership would be a crucial factor in strengthening PN’s performance in GE16.

The PAS Muktamar 2025, scheduled to take place at Kota Sarang Semut in Kedah, from Sept 11 to 16, would see no contests for nearly all top leadership posts.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and Tuan Ibrahim would continue to lead the party for the 2025 to 2027 term unopposed.

Similarly, vice presidents Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Idris Ahmad and Datuk Amar Nik Abdullah were retained without contest.

PAS ulama chief Datuk Ahmad Yahaya, youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (MP for Alor Setar) and Muslimat (Women’s Wing) chief Dr Nuridah Salleh also face no challengers in the upcoming internal election.