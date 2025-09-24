PAS’s PM age limit proposal seen as political move against Muhyiddin

IPOH: The Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) has interpreted PAS’s proposal for a prime ministerial age limit as a political signal against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

AMK chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim stated that the proposal appears to be PAS’s subtle method of rejecting Muhyiddin while promoting a younger candidate from within its own ranks.

He suggested the timing of the proposal reveals its political nature, given the absence of such calls during previous administrations.

Muhammad Kamil remarked, “This is just PAS’s proposal...in the past, when we had a prime minister over 90 years old, there was no such proposal, so I think this is perhaps more of a political move.”

He acknowledged that age can be a factor in leadership but emphasised that capability and understanding public aspirations are more critical.

The AMK chief added, “Yes, age may be a factor in leadership, but what matters most is being intelligent, physically fit, able to work effectively, and understanding the people’s aspirations.”

He confirmed that young leaders are necessary for the country’s future but contextualised the proposal within Perikatan Nasional’s internal debates.

Muhammad Kamil made these comments after launching the Malaysian SDG Community Health Observatory Network at the NCMS-CARITAS hall.

The proposal from PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang called for a prime minister who is knowledgeable, capable, trustworthy, and preferably under 70 years old. – Bernama