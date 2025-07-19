PAS Youth chief leaves leadership decision to delegates at 71st Muktamar

KOTA BHARU: PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden said he is leaving it entirely to party delegates to decide on the wing’s new leadership at the upcoming 71st PAS Muktamar (annual assembly) in September.

He said PAS does not encourage competition for positions, but instead emphasises responsibility and collective decision-making.

“In PAS, we are not taught to chase positions. I leave the matter to the delegates and the party to decide,” he told reporters after officiating the 66th Kelantan PAS Youth Muktamar here today.

Afnan Hamimi also acknowledged that many are qualified to succeed him, and expressed hope that the next PAS Youth leadership would stay relevant to the younger generation, especially Gen Z, and be bold in championing youth issues and speaking out against wrongdoing.

The PAS Central Muktamar is scheduled to be held from Sept 15 to 16 in Kota Sarang Semut, Alor Setar, Kedah, where delegates will elect the party’s top leadership. - Bernama