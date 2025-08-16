Pasir Gudang Hospital receives MOH health personnel ahead of opening

PASIR GUDANG: Pasir Gudang Hospital is now receiving health personnel deployed nationwide by the Health Ministry as part of early preparations for its opening.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon confirmed the personnel have been assigned based on departmental needs.

Task distribution has also been carried out to ensure smooth operations once the hospital begins service.

Ling stated that preparation work has continued despite the hospital’s postponed opening date.

Medical and non-medical equipment has started arriving, with staff busy arranging and registering the items.

On August 4, Ling announced the hospital’s opening, initially set for August 1, had been delayed to next year.

The postponement was due to technical issues, including a shortage of doctors and nurses.

The decision was agreed upon by the Health Ministry and state government to prevent operational challenges. - Bernama