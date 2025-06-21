KOTA BHARU: Pasir Mas Community College will make its Lifelong Learning Carnival (PSH), held today, an annual event to support local socio-economic development through education and training.

Its director Fathuddin Aizat Che Mohd Ariff said the programme, held in conjunction with National Training Week, received strong participation from the community, including youth, housewives, and single mothers.

Organised in collaboration with the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) under the Ministry of Human Resources, the carnival also supports the Higher Education Ministry’s efforts to promote lifelong learning in line with the Malaysia MADANI vision.

Five short-term skill courses were offered at the college campus, including puff pastry making, Canva basics, laundry detergent production, facial care and treatment, and surprise bouquet crafting.

Fathuddin Aizat said the initiative reflects the college’s commitment to making education accessible to all, adding that the encouraging response shows growing awareness of the need to continuously upskill in a rapidly changing world.

He said the college aims to make the programme a high-impact annual event that strengthens strategic partnerships with the community, industry, and relevant agencies.