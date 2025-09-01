Patriotic spirit drives KHOM Malaysia’s milestone second Gaza air-drop

KUALA LUMPUR: This August marked a historic milestone for the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Karisma Humanitarian Outreach Mission (KHOM Malaysia), which delivered aid to Gaza through a second air-drop mission, following its first during Aidilfitri in 2023.

The delivery, carried out through Jordan’s border crossing with Gaza, formed part of its Operasi Degupan Jantung Gaza (Gaza Heartbeat Operation).

Mission director Nik Marina Hussin said that the support of generous Malaysians enabled the NGO to fill six trailers with 3,246 boxes of food supplies, 150 sacks of wheat flour weighing 50 kilogrammes each, and 1,034 packs of infant formula within just one week.

“We are deeply moved by the support of Malaysians, especially the spirit of patriotism shown during our National Month,” she said in a statement.

She added that, in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), KHOM Malaysia also air-dropped two trailers of aid to address critical shortages in northern Gaza amid widespread famine.

The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) carried out the air-drop on Aug 18 and 19 using C-130 and Airbus aircraft.

“For the first time, KHOM Malaysia was also granted special access to the RJAF military base in Zarqa, Jordan, to witness preparations, where aid pallets contributed by Malaysians were fitted with parachutes and readied for deployment,” she said.

Nik Marina said following the success of the air-drop, the remaining four trailers of humanitarian aid previously handed over to JHCO were also delivered in stages to northern Gaza via the King Hussein Bridge crossing, marking a double milestone for Malaysians.

She added that the operation followed the earlier success of sending 2,400 tonnes of aid into the war zone on July 28, after Israel reopened its border crossing following a five-month closure.

“The need to send aid is becoming increasingly urgent. We never know when the border will be closed or reopened, so we appeal to Malaysians to continue contributing.

“It is vital to remain prepared because when contributions stop, aid stops too. We cannot allow that to happen,” she said, adding that donations can be made at www.khom.org.my. – Bernama