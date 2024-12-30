PBAPP activates dry weather protocol to ensure adequate water supply

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has activated its dry weather protocols since mid-November to ensure adequate water supply in preparation of high water demand during the festive season in the first quarter of 2025.

Its chief executive officer Datuk K Pathmanathan added that the corporation is urging consumers to use water with care during the first quarter of 2025 and recommended that water conservation practices be used till the expected more consistent rainfall occurs in April or May next year.

“We urge consumers in Penang, especially those in Air Itam, Farlim, Teluk Bahang, Batu Ferringhi, Tanjong Bungah and Tanjong Tokong, to use water sparingly as the saved water can ensure that the dam reserves last longer,” he said in a statement today, adding that the effective capacity of the Air Itam Dam and Teluk Bahang Dam on the island, had not yet fully recovered even though rainfall was recorded in the last four months.

Although the effective capacity for the Air Itam Dam rose from 30.8 per cent in August to 76.7 per cent at the end of December while the Teluk Bahang Dam rose from 25.8 per cent to 61.7 per cent in the same period, their capacities were still inadequate to sustain high water usage, especially during the festive season in the first quarter of 2025, he said.

From Sept 1 to Dec 29, the water catchment areas around the dams only received 979.0 milimetres (mm) of rain for the Air Itam Dam and 944.5 mm for the Teluk Bahang Dam, which were increases but still failed to fulfil the average daily demand of 883 million litres a day recorded in November.

“Both dams were designed to be refilled by rain in their own water catchment areas. But prolonged drought due to the El Nino phenomenon this year has reduced the dams’ effective capacities drastically,” he said.

The status of the expanded Mengkuang Dam in Bukit Mertajam was encouraging, with an effective capacity of 91.6 per cent on Dec 29 and water from the dam can supply water to Seberang Perai and the South West district of Penang if required.

Pathmanathan shared that PBAPP is expecting a light La Nina phenomenon early next yea that could bring a more consistent pattern of rainfall.