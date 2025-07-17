PDRM anti-terrorism exhibition at Batu Kawan National Unity Week

BATU KAWAN: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is hosting an anti-terrorism exhibition at the National Unity Week (SMP) in Batu Kawan Stadium, aiming to educate the public on the dangers of terrorist activities.

The event, running from July 17 to 20, features 35 activities, including displays of seized terrorist items and interactive sessions with counter-terrorism officers.

Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) staff officer ACP Ridzuan Abdul Aziz highlighted the exhibition’s role in clarifying terrorism and extremism for the public.

“We are bringing the exhibition closer to the people so they understand and avoid involvement in such activities, which harm both individuals and the nation,” he told Bernama.

The exhibition includes homemade bombs, terrorism-related books, and confiscated passports used by terrorist groups.

Ridzuan noted that while foreign terrorist influences have declined, domestic threats remain a concern. “We are seeing a shift towards domestic terrorism, making public awareness crucial,” he said.

Police aim to educate visitors on early signs of radicalisation, particularly among youth exposed to extremist content online.

“Terrorist groups actively recruit through platforms like Telegram. Prevention through education is key,” Ridzuan added.

The exhibition also features high-profile arrest operations and insights into counter-terrorism efforts. Ridzuan stressed that enforcement alone is insufficient.

“The public must understand how radical ideologies operate to prevent recruitment,” he said. - Bernama