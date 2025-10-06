KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are planning a book containing the experiences of former senior police officials carrying out special operations to act as reference for junior officers and personnel.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said they have reached out for views and information from members of the Retired Senior Police Officers’ Association (Respa) who have been involved in successful operations.

“In the Special Branch itself, we have produced a book on operations carried out, in the Criminal Investigation Department I feel many operations need to be recorded as reference to officers and personnel who have just gotten involved in such operations.

“This might be because there’s too much information and experience among retired police officials, maybe there are similar operations and this book can be a guide so that new officers don’t make the same mistakes,” he told reporters after officiating the 41st Respa annual general meeting here today, with Respa chairman Datuk Meor Chek Hussein Mahayuddin in attendance.

He added that the effort would take some time as it required retired officers to share their experiences and information.

“Many senior officers who have retired have approached me personally, sometimes about sensitive legal issues, and I’ve used that a lot as a guide,” he said.

In his speech, Ayob urged Respa members to update their personal details in the e-Pesara PDRM system, especially their latest addresses, health status and beneficiary’s contact details so that information relating to benefits from the government could be channelled well.

“I pray that Respa continues to be successful in its noble efforts in safeguarding its members’ interests and welfare,” he added.

Respa also channelled donations worth RM51,712 to the beneficiaries of the Sungai Senam Camp Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) Unit 5 personnel who were involved in the May 13 crash in Teluk Intan.

Ayob presented a cheque to FRU deputy commander ACP Mohd Fadhli Daud, who represented the beneficiaries.