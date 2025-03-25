PDRM seizes over RM106m worth of fireworks in first quarter

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has seized various types of fireworks worth over RM106 million during the first quarter of the year, involving 60 cases and 68 arrests.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that as of March 23, the largest seizure worth RM48,522,220 was recorded at duty-free zones and areas under the Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2023, involving five cases.

“This was followed by the General Operations Force (RM31,748,936 from 32 cases), Marine Police Force (RM24,665,846 from 20 cases), and Federal Reserve Unit (RM1,146,879 from three cases),” he said.

Among the smuggled fireworks were Happy Boom Cake, Happy Boom Cracker 8-inch, Happy Boom Assorted Celebration Red Fire Cracker, Happy Boom Assorted Celebration Red Fire Cracker Repeater, and Happy Boom Shoot Cake, he added.

He noted that demand for these fireworks is particularly high during festive seasons due to the difficulty of obtaining them in the local market.

Razarudin said syndicates employ numerous tactics to evade detection by authorities, such as using illegal border crossings between Thailand and Malaysia, particularly in Padang Besar and Bukit Kayu Hitam, and concealing the fireworks among other goods in cargo trucks and express buses.

He added that some syndicates smuggled the contraband using small boats or cargo ships, concealing them inside shipping containers alongside imported goods.

“Information suggests that fireworks are brought in by sea using container ships and arrive at official ports in Sarawak. These containers come with legitimate customs documents listing approved fireworks for sale, but they also contain prohibited ones,“ he said.

He explained that fireworks are also smuggled through ports and transported by truck to the east coast of Peninsula Malaysia in large quantities to meet demand.

He noted that some licensed sellers, who obtain permits from district police chiefs for storage and sales, sell banned fireworks alongside the legal types.

Additionally, syndicates use intermediaries, including foreign nationals and frequent travelers, as ‘mules’ to smuggle small quantities frequently to minimise detection, collecting them at designated locations for sale.

Razarudin added that syndicates are leveraging social media, e-commerce platforms, and instant messaging apps to sell fireworks via online transactions with postal or in-person deliveries.

He said these tactics indicate a well-organised smuggling network, requiring strict border surveillance, cyber intelligence, and community cooperation to combat the illegal trade.

Meanwhile, he said two firework-related injury cases have been reported so far, involving children aged seven and 13 in Kedah and Kelantan

Razarudin urged the public to opt for safer alternatives such as light shows, traditional games, or family gatherings, emphasising that playing with fireworks not only poses serious risks but is also illegal under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

“Parents play a crucial role in supervising their children and educating them about the dangers of fireworks,“ he said, adding that continuous awareness campaigns should be conducted in schools, mosques, and on social media.