PDRM warns public against participating in unauthorised palace of justice rally

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has advised the public to not participate in a rally scheduled to take place at the Palace of Justice here tomorrow, as it has not received permission from the owner of the venue.

“The public is prohibited from joining the peaceful rally tomorrow in Putrajaya as the event has not obtained approval from the landowner, thereby failing to comply with the requirements set out in the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,” he said in a statement today.

Putrajaya police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed warned that PDRM will take strict action against individuals participating in the rally, as it violates existing laws.

He added that PDRM would implement several roadblocks on the access routes to Putrajaya tomorrow and conduct tight security checks.

“(This is) to ensure that no weapons, banners, or placards containing offensive words or elements of incitement related to tomorrow’s rally are present.”

A check by Bernama today found that a fence had been erected around the Palace of Justice to ensure that no rally would take place at the location.

Yesterday, media reports indicated that PDRM had rejected the application to hold a solidarity rally for Datuk Seri Najib Razak, which was scheduled to take place at the Palace of Justice here tomorrow.

The Court of Appeal has set this Monday as the date for hearing the former Prime Minister’s appeal regarding the High Court’s decision concerning the Addendum Royal Decree.

Previously, the High Court had rejected Najib’s application for a judicial review and the motion filed to present additional evidence regarding the Addendum Royal Decree, which was allegedly issued by the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong in relation to his house arrest.