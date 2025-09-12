Penampang hit by floods as heavy rain triggers evacuations

PENAMPANG: Continuous heavy rain today caused flooding in Penampang, prompting the activation of emergency response measures.

District Disaster Management Committee chairman Noemi Dyena John Tren confirmed three temporary relief centres have been opened for evacuated residents.

The designated centres are located at Penampang Sports Complex, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Datuk Peter Mojuntin, and Sekolah Kebangsaan St Paul Kolopis.

Authorities determined these evacuations were necessary as flood conditions rendered homes unsafe for occupation.

Meanwhile, Beaufort district reported improved conditions with flood victim numbers decreasing significantly.

The State Disaster Management Committee noted Beaufort’s flood victims dropped to 154 people from 54 families tonight.

This represents a reduction from the 213 people from 69 families recorded earlier in the afternoon.

All remaining victims in Beaufort are being accommodated at the Selagon permanent relief centre.

The flooding has affected eight villages across the Beaufort district according to official reports. – Bernama