Penang becomes first state to mandate hotel safety videos for guests

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Penang has become the first state in Malaysia to mandate the production of safety videos by the Fire and Rescue Department as part of hotel guest check-in process.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the safety videos, shown during check-in and in hotel rooms, are a timely preventive measure for the safety and well-being of all guests.

He said the state government is committed to making Penang a safe and attractive destination for tourists, further strengthening its position as a leading international tourism hub.

“Last year, Penang welcomed 8.2 million visitors, and while this growth is welcome, it also brings new challenges, particularly regarding water safety and hotel accommodations,“ he said.

“The introduction of safety videos will reinforce Penang’s reputation as a secure and appealing destination,“ he said after launching the Hotel Guest Fire Safety Awareness Programme here today.

The safety videos focus on fire safety and water rescue protocols, educating hotel guests on essential safety procedures.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah highlighted that in the last five years, drowning incidents have remained a top emergency call, especially at beaches and hotel pools.

Despite increased awareness, some tourists still neglect safety measures, which is why the videos will be shown during check-in and in rooms to proactively address this risk.

“This is a proactive step that puts safety first and helps prevent incidents,“ he said.

“Penang is the first state in Malaysia to implement such a preventive measure,“ he said.

He added that Penang will lead the way by incorporating these safety videos into hotel safety standard operating procedures across the state.

The short-term plan includes working with hotel operators to ensure the consistent display of the video and training hotel staff to provide additional explanations if necessary.

“This initiative showcases Penang’s leadership in tourism safety and could be expanded to other states, establishing Penang as a national model for safe tourism,“ Mohamad Shoki said.

Long-term plans also include developing a mobile app for water safety, with standardised procedures for hotels across Penang. – Bernama