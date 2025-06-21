BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police detained 46 foreign men following a disturbance at the grounds of a workers hostel here last night.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) police chief ACP Helmi Aris said his station received information from the public at 10.42 pm, claiming that a group of foreign workers had ominously gathered in the compound of the building which was once a hotel.

“Initial investigations show that the building was used as a workers’ hostel by a company located in the Bukit Minyak Industrial area, with rules prohibiting workers from smoking or consuming alcohol at the dormitory.

“The commotion arose after workers were dissatisfied with the hostel warden, also a foreign national, for collecting fines from workers who violated the rules without the company’s knowledge,” he said in a statement today.

Helmi said the unilateral action led to several workers staying in the hostel to revolt and damage the company’s van in front of the building.

The suspects have been remanded for four days until June 24 for further investigation under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting with weapons or dangerous objects.

Earlier, the incident went viral on social media, causing consternation among the public but police were speedily seen at the location to defuse the protest.