Penang councils on 24-hour alert as Northeast Monsoon looms

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) have been directed to maintain a 24-hour readiness to ensure a swift response to potential disasters, particularly flooding, during the Northeast Monsoon transition phase.

State Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman, H’ng Mooi Lye, said preparations have been underway since last week, with all assets and machinery ready to be deployed to areas in need of assistance, along with the activation of a hotline.

“Today, we have been informed that water levels in Sungai Muda are high, and in the SPU (Seberang Perai Utara) district, heavy rainfall could potentially lead to flooding.

“Therefore, I have informed the mayors of MBPP and MBSP to be on standby. We must be ready within 24 hours to mobilise additional resources if necessary. We have a crisis team always prepared for action,” he said during the launch of the i-SWeeP system at MBSP Bandar Perda today.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) deputy director-general (Operations), Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip had said that Malaysia remains in the monsoon transition phase since Sept 24, which is expected to continue until early next month.

He also forecast that the Northeast Monsoon would begin in early November based on climatological factors.

State Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) director Datuk Mohd Nazri Yasmin also said that based on tide tables, Penang is expected to experience the king tide phenomenon from Oct 18 to 21.