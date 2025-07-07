Penang DVS investigates animal deaths at Penang Hill

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has launched an investigation into the deaths of several animals in the Penang Hill area, suspected to be caused by poisoning.

Samples from the carcasses have been collected and sent for laboratory analysis to confirm the cause of death.

Dr Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab, director of Penang DVS, stated that officers conducted on-site inspections and gathered samples for further testing.

“The carcasses were found in an advanced state of decomposition, making a full post-mortem difficult, but lab analysis will still be carried out,“ she said.

The incident was first reported by the Penang Hill Corporation, which found dead animals, including dogs, cats, and birds, believed to have ingested poisoned food.

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) had already cleaned the area before DVS officers arrived, limiting the availability of additional evidence.

Authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious activities related to animal poisoning.

Further updates will be provided once lab results are available. – Bernama