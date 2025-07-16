Penang eases rules for religious speakers following guidelines

BUTTERWORTH: Penang does not impose restrictions on religious speakers as long as they adhere to state guidelines and laws, according to Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid.

He clarified that the state is among the most lenient in granting religious credentials, with exemptions for experienced speakers from rigorous tests.

Mohamad stated that those who follow the Penang Islamic Religious Administration Enactment 2004 face no issues, addressing recent reports of a preacher being barred from Masjid Semilang.

He made these remarks during the 2025 MAINPP Zakat Fitrah Amil Awards (MAFIT) ceremony in Seberang Jaya.

The Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) revised its credentialing policy last year to streamline approvals for qualified individuals.

“For occasional speakers, mosque or surau committees must seek special permission from the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP),“ he added. - Bernama