Penang embraces AI for economic growth under Penang2030 vision

GEORGE TOWN: Penang is positioning artificial intelligence (AI) as a central pillar of its economic growth strategy.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow highlighted AI’s role in digital education, smart governance, and entrepreneurship under the Penang2030 vision.

He stated that AI is vital for maintaining Penang’s status as a technology hub and ensuring global competitiveness.

The AI Horizon 2025 initiative supports this vision, backed by the upcoming Penang Digital Economy Master Plan 2025–2030.

The plan focuses on digitalising businesses, nurturing talent, and expanding high-tech ecosystems, including AI hubs and data centres.

Deputy Chief Minister II Jagdeep Singh Deo, overseeing human capital and tech development, also attended the launch.

Chow emphasised alignment with Malaysia’s 13th Plan to become a regional AI leader by 2030.

He urged early AI integration in schools, TVET institutions, and universities to prepare the workforce.

The strong public turnout at AI Horizon 2025 reflects growing interest in AI adoption.

The event, organised by Tech Dome Penang and partners like MOSTI and HRD Corp, gathered policymakers and industry leaders.

Over 50 tech firms and partners participated, featuring competitions, expert panels, and AI innovation exhibitions.

The initiative aims to accelerate AI adoption across industries and education for long-term economic resilience. - Bernama