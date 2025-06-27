Penang fishermen receive new boats under SIMP scheme

GEORGE TOWN: Six fishermen from southern Penang have been given new boats and engines under the Social Impact Management Plan (SIMP) scheme, marking a significant improvement in their livelihoods.

For Hashimi Hamzah, 50, from Sungai Batu, the new boat is an early birthday gift ahead of his 50th birthday on July 3.

His previous boat was destroyed in a storm six months ago, forcing him to work as a crew member on others’ boats.

“The new boat is an unexpected blessing. It means a lot to me because all this while I had to work on other people’s boats as a crew to earn a living. Now, I can go out to sea on my own again.

“My nets are ready, and with this new boat, I can fish farther, faster, and more safely,” he said in a statement issued by Silicon Island Development Sdn Bhd.

Other recipients include Hamdan Bakar, 59, from Teluk Kumbar, who expressed gratitude for the upgrade. His new boat allows him to cover a wider fishing area, increasing his income.

“If it were up to my own means, I might only be able to afford a 40-horsepower engine. This new boat and engine are a huge relief.

“Now I can fish with peace of mind,” said Hamdan, who has been fishing solo since he was young.

See Bak Chooi, 65, from Gertak Sanggul, shared similar sentiments, saying the new boat restored his confidence to return to sea after his old vessel became unsafe.

“This assistance proves the state government’s concern for the plight of traditional fishermen. Getting a new boat feels like getting a new car.

“Now I can go further to catch fish and prawns, it’s a big difference compared to my old boat,” he said.

The SIMP scheme aims to support fishermen by providing better equipment, ensuring safer and more productive fishing trips.