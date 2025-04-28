PETALING JAYA: The Penang High Court has upheld the coroner’s open verdict in the 2020 death of Australian Annapuranee Jenkins.

Jenkins’ remains were discovered on June 24, 2020, at a construction site near where she was last seen alive.

According to New Straits Times, Judge Rofiah Mohamad stated that the court had no grounds to overturn the coroner’s court decision, as it was based on the evidence presented.

She emphasised that Gregory Steven Jenkins, the deceased’s son, had requested in May 2023 for the court to revise the verdict to align with Australian authorities’ conclusion, which noted signs of blunt force trauma on his mother’s left side.

However, Judge Rofiah noted that the deputy public prosecutor could instruct further investigation into Jenkins’ cause of death under the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The site where Annapuranee’s bone fragments were found suggests the potential involvement of a third party.

“We will leave it to the prosecutor to decide on further investigation into the cause of death,” she said.

The coroner’s court had been unable to determine the cause of death in May 2023 and issued an open verdict.

Judge Rofiah explained that while Gregory had sought a homicide ruling, there was insufficient evidence to make such a determination.

“While the distance where the deceased was last seen and where the remains were found raised the possibility of third-party involvement, this remains speculative and was not proven. No criminal investigation was conducted.”

As a result, the court upheld the open verdict.