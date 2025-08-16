Penang highlights investment potential at global Tamil entrepreneurs summit

BUTTERWORTH: The 15th Global Summit of Tamil Entrepreneurs and Professionals in Penang serves as a key platform to showcase the state’s investment potential.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow emphasised the event’s role in positioning Penang as a strategic destination for global investors.

He noted that the summit highlights Malaysia’s strong bilateral ties with India while boosting Penang’s economic profile.

“This conference allows participants to see Malaysia and Penang as attractive investment hubs across multiple sectors,” Chow told reporters.

The event, held at PICCA Convention Centre @ Arena Butterworth, marks the first time Penang hosts the global summit.

Chow highlighted the Tamil community’s contributions to Penang’s progress, making up over eight per cent of the state’s population.

“Tamil entrepreneurs have driven business growth, education, and technological advancement in Penang,” he said.

He added that hosting the summit reflects Penang’s openness to global partnerships and innovation-led economic growth.

“We want Tamil entrepreneurs worldwide to see Penang as a launchpad into ASEAN and a hub for ambitious ventures,” Chow said.

Datuk Saravanan M. Sinapan, summit chairman, stated the event aims to position Penang as a gateway to ASEAN and Asia-Pacific markets.

He revealed that pre-summit online programmes had already sparked investor interest in Penang, Kuala Lumpur, and Johor.

“With 650 delegates from 30 countries, this summit fosters international networks that can boost local job creation,” Saravanan said.

The event underscores Penang’s role in fostering global business collaborations while celebrating Tamil entrepreneurial excellence. - Bernama