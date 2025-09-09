Penang hosts Malaysia Day 2025 for its historical significance

KUALA LUMPUR: Penang has been selected as this year’s Malaysia Day celebration host due to its significant historical background and role in the nation’s formation.

Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa stated that Penang’s historical importance makes it a fitting location to commemorate the nation’s special day.

He explained that Penang, together with Melaka and Singapore, once formed the Straits Settlements which served as crucial strategic ports in the region before independence.

The selection follows the government’s policy since 2020 to rotate the Malaysia Day celebration among states nationwide after previous hosts Sabah, Sarawak, and Melaka.

A key highlight will be the signing ceremony of the book on the Proclamation of Malaysia, which is kept alternately by the National Archives of the host state.

The Sabah Archives will hand over the book to Penang this year for signing by the Prime Minister and the leaders of Sabah and Sarawak.

Mohamad Fauzi emphasized that Malaysia Day commemorates the historic date of September 16, 1963, when Malaysia was formally established.

He noted that the formation idea was initiated by first Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman in May 1961, proposing the merger of Sabah, Sarawak, Singapore, and Malaya.

The 2025 celebration will occur at the PICCA Convention Centre in Butterworth, Penang, featuring a programme divided into five main segments.

Mohamad Fauzi expressed hope that Malaysians would take pride in their national achievements and recognize Malaysia Day as a symbol of unity and shared responsibility rather than merely a public holiday. – Bernama