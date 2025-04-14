Penang Immigration detains 41 illegal immigrants

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 41 illegal immigrants were detained by the Penang Immigration Department for various offences during an operation conducted across the state yesterday.

Penang Immigration director Nur Zulfa Ibrahim said her team carried out inspections at seven locations, mostly food premises, and checked 48 individuals before detaining 18 foreign nationals in the first part of the operation.

“The 18 men detained included eight from Bangladesh, six from India, two from Sri Lanka, and one each from Myanmar and Indonesia.

“In another raid at the Valdor Industrial Area in Sungai Jawi, we inspected 109 foreign nationals and detained 23 men, comprising 14 Bangladeshis, seven from Myanmar, and two from Nepal,” she told Bernama when contacted today.

She said those detained committed various offences under the Immigration Act, including not possessing valid documentation and misusing issued documents.