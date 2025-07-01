GEORGE TOWN: The world-renowned travel guide Lonely Planet has named Penang one of the seven best destinations to visit in Southeast Asia.

On its website on Jan 2, Lonely Planet described Penang as a vibrant mosaic of Malay, Chinese and Indian cultures, all of which are reflected in its food, architecture and traditions.

“The capital of this tropical island, George Town, manages to transform its heritage into something that can accommodate tourists while tastefully maintaining its authenticity. In just one city, you can tour Chinese clan houses, mosques, Hindu temples and British Colonial buildings.

“Outside of George Town, Penang National Park is home to beautiful beaches and hiking trails through the jungle,“ read the website.

Khao Sok National Park in Thailand tops the list, followed by Cao Bang in Vietnam, Siargao in the Philippines, Luang Prabang in Laos, Amed in Bali, and Gili Air in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, state Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai congratulated Penang on making it onto the list.

“Congratulations! Penang has been ranked as one of the seven best places to visit in Southeast Asia by Lonely Planet,” he said.

Last July, Lonely Planet placed Penang in the top two best Southeast Asia destinations for solo travellers, citing the island’s vibrant street food and creative local culture.