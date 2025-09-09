Penang Jiwa Merdeka programme to feature youth convoy and awards

GEORGE TOWN: The Community Communications Department (J-KOM) in Penang will host the Jiwa Merdeka Programme titled Aspirasi Belia MADANI 2025 at Paddy Pavilion in Permatang Pauh on September 16.

State J-KOM operations director Muhammad A’fif Osman stated that the event aims to strengthen government-community relations and engage youth as the nation’s future generation.

A motorcycle convoy carrying the Jalur Gemilang flag will serve as the main attraction, involving between 200 and 400 participants.

The convoy will depart from the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Seberang Jaya and travel five kilometres through Sama Gagah before reaching Paddy Pavilion.

Patriotic songs will accompany the convoy throughout its journey to enhance the spirit of patriotism.

Additional activities include a brisk walk, e-sports competitions, Rahmah Sales, and local entrepreneur product showcases.

Exemplary youth will receive awards in five categories: culture, leadership, sports, entrepreneurship, and volunteerism.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will conduct a Safe Internet Campaign during the event.

Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia will deliver citizenship talks to educate and empower young attendees.

Muhammad A’fif emphasised that such programmes provide correct information and protect youth from negative influences.

J-KOM serves as a vital liaison between the government and public, ensuring accurate policy communication and feedback collection.

Penang will host the national Malaysia Day celebrations at PICCA Convention Centre @ Butterworth Arena, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiating.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced Penang as this year’s host on June 11, following the practice of rotating locations between Sabah, Sarawak, and Peninsular Malaysia. – Bernama