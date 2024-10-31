Penang JPJ issues 35 summonses to bus drivers in special operation

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued summonses to 35 express and tourist bus drivers in a special operation at the Juru and Sungai Dua Toll Plazas today.

Penang JPJ reported that all summonses were for not having a second driver on long-distance routes exceeding 300 kilometres (km) or for driving over four hours.

“The special operation targeting tourist and express buses ran from 11 pm last night until 6 am today, involving 20 state JPJ personnel.

“In addition to the 35 summonses, JPJ also identified other offences, including failure to update driver logbooks, inadequate vehicle maintenance and technical violations,” read a statement on their Facebook page.

According to the statement, Penang JPJ issued 169 notices for various traffic violations during the operation.

Drivers and operators of public service vehicles are reminded to comply with regulations to ensure road safety.