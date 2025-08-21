Penang JPJ seizes 38 luxury vehicles including Rolls Royce in Ops Luxury

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Road Transport Department has confiscated 38 luxury vehicles valued at over 10 million ringgit during its ongoing Ops Luxury enforcement campaign.

Penang JPJ Director Zulkifli Ismail stated that the operation specifically targeted luxury vehicles operating without valid road tax and insurance coverage.

“The seized luxury vehicles include Rolls Royce, Porsche, Mercedes Benz, BMW, and Ferrari, all of which had no LKM and insurance for between six months and more than two years but were still used on the road.”

Zulkifli revealed that a Rolls Royce valued at over three million ringgit had the highest outstanding road tax at 54,000 ringgit annually.

“The total amount of unpaid road tax for all the seized vehicles is RM77,400,“ he said during a press conference at the Penang JPJ office here today.

He identified the vehicle owners as companies and individuals including corporate executives, titled businessmen, and medical professionals.

Some vehicles were being operated by family members or company employees when intercepted by enforcement officers.

Zulkifli emphasised that these violations represent both revenue loss for the government and significant risk to other motorists.

He added that the most common reason given was forgetting to renew the road tax.

All seized vehicles remain impounded at the state JPJ facility until owners settle outstanding summonses and renew their documentation.

“They were seized and are being investigated under Sections 23 and 90 of the Road Transport Act 1987.”

Zulkifli confirmed that operations will continue to ensure all vehicles comply with transportation regulations.

“We are not fighting against luxury vehicles, but this enforcement is important for the safety of road users because if an accident occurs involving a vehicle without insurance, it will cause problems for both the owner and the third party.” – Bernama