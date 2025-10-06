BUTTERWORTH: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has exposed a new tactic in misappropriating subsidised cooking oil packs using courier services following a raid on a warehouse in Kampung Sungai Puyu here today.

Penang KPDN director S Jegan said 14,380 packets of one-kilogramme (kg) subsidised cooking oil packs were seized from the warehouse, along with a lorry and other documents, with a total value of RM204,500.

“Preliminary investigations found that the wholesaler used courier services to send the packs in large quantities to an address in Perlis while the apcks were brought to the courier warehouse in a lorry in deliveries of twice a month,” he told reporters at a media conference at the location of the raid.

A man, 60, who was the driver of the lorry was arrested after he failed to provide any license, permit or documents to conduct business, to store or use the controlled item.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, he added.