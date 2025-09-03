Penang KPDN foils LPG misappropriation in Bukit Mertajam raids

PENANG: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Penang branch successfully disrupted Liquefied Petroleum Gas misappropriation activities through coordinated raids in Bukit Mertajam.

State director S. Jegan confirmed that enforcement officers targeted two separate premises in Bukit Minyak and Juru under Operation Gasak following extensive intelligence gathering.

Authorities initiated the operation at 11:30 am after receiving detailed information about controlled item misappropriation over a two-week surveillance period.

Inspections at the first location revealed an aluminium product factory operating without a valid permit issued by the Supply Controller.

Enforcement teams discovered eight 200-kilogram LPG baby tanks during their inspection, with several units still fully pressurised and actively in use.

The second premises inspection uncovered illegal sales of controlled items to unlicensed individuals and parties without proper authorisation.

Total seized items from both locations carry an estimated value exceeding RM58,000 according to preliminary assessments.

Three individuals employed at the premises, comprising two women and one man aged between 25 and 50 years, were detained for further investigation.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for possession of controlled items without valid licensing. – Bernama