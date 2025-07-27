Penang livestock revenue hits RM1.906 billion with poultry leading growth

KEPALA BATAS: Penang recorded a Livestock Revenue Value (NHT) of RM1.906 billion last year, marking an increase of RM41.54 million compared to the previous year.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow revealed that poultry and duck products, including meat and eggs, were the largest contributors, accounting for 91.75 per cent of the total NHT.

“The livestock industry remains a vital source of protein for the people of this state,“ Chow said during his speech at the opening of the Penang Farmers, Livestock Breeders, and Fishermen Day at the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI).

Interim results from the Penang Agricultural Census 2023 showed that the livestock sector contributed 44 per cent of the state’s total agricultural sales, valued at RM3.514 billion.

Chow emphasised that the Livestock Enactment aims to modernise self-sustaining industries like poultry and pig farming, shifting them toward large-scale, technology-driven operations.

The event, held from Friday until today, was also attended by State Agrotechnology, Food Security, and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol.

Chow highlighted the adoption of closed-house farming to improve production quality and environmental sustainability while ensuring support for small-scale traditional livestock farming through the Livestock Industry Development Project.

Efforts to control zoonotic diseases remain a priority to safeguard public health and industry sustainability.

Chow added that Penang’s agricultural strategy aligns with the National Agro-Food Policy (DAN 2.0) 2021-2025, focusing on food security.

The state is also developing strategic agricultural parks like Ara Kuda and Mayfield, which utilise advanced farming technology.

The federal government’s Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA) initiative further strengthens the rice industry through 12 key programmes aimed at boosting efficiency and resilience. – Bernama