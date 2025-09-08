Penang Malaysia Day 2025 preparations reach 85% completion at Butterworth venue

GEORGE TOWN: Preparations for the Malaysia Day 2025 celebration at PICCA@Arena Butterworth Convention Centre have reached 85% completion and are progressing smoothly according to state officials.

Penang Deputy State Secretary Muhamad Ghopran Yeop Hamzah confirmed the main convention hall can accommodate up to 6,000 visitors simultaneously with ample facilities provided.

The state government has arranged sufficient parking bays and food trucks to ensure comfortable experiences for all celebration attendees.

Authorities will implement a one-way traffic system in front of the convention centre to maintain smooth traffic flow during the September 16 event.

A full dress rehearsal has been scheduled for the day before the actual celebration to ensure everything runs perfectly.

Several media interview sessions have been arranged as part of promotional efforts for this significant national event.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow extended a public invitation to join this historic celebration being held in Penang for the first time.

He described the event as an excellent opportunity to unite people from all states including Sabah and Sarawak.

The celebration aims to highlight Malaysia’s cultural diversity while strengthening the spirit of national unity.

Chow expressed confidence that the event would further enhance togetherness among peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak communities. – Bernama