Penang offers free homes to 23 Ladang Sungai Kechil families under RMKu

NIBONG TEBAL: The Penang government has resolved a decade-long housing dispute for 23 families in Ladang Sungai Kechil by providing free homes under the Rumah MutiaraKu (RMKu) project.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow confirmed each family will receive a Type C1 single-storey terrace house measuring 750 square feet.

Three temples on the original site will also be rebuilt as part of the agreement.

The land acquisition process for 6.146 acres was finalised last year under the Land Acquisition Act 1960.

A developer has been selected, with construction expected to begin early next year pending planning approval.

Chow announced this after witnessing the signing of the Joint Development Agreement between LPNPP and Sierra Residences (M) Sdn Bhd.

Offer letters were also handed to buyers of Residensi Rambai Indah and Harbour View Residence projects during the ceremony.

The project will include 85 houses, with priority given to the 23 units for affected residents.

The remaining 62 houses will be sold to interested buyers.

Residents will not need to relocate during construction due to sufficient buffer land availability.

V. Thangaraja, a resident, expressed relief after years of uncertainty over their settlement.

He highlighted the emotional struggle as families had lived there for over a century.

S. Naris, 36, thanked the state government for its persistent efforts in securing permanent homes for them.

The resolution marks a significant step in addressing long-standing housing concerns in the area. - Bernama