Penang police arrest four including married couple in RM1.1 million drug bust

GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested four individuals, including a married couple, and seized drugs worth RM1.1 million in a series of raids conducted from Monday to yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail stated that acting on a tip-off and intelligence gathered, a team from the State Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department carried out raids at four locations here.

The operation resulted in the arrest of three men and a woman, all locals aged between 30 and 33 years old.

Following the arrests, police uncovered drug trafficking activities and a facility serving as a drug-processing and packaging centre for the syndicate.

“During the raids, including at a condominium used as a drug storage facility, we seized six black plastic packets containing MDMA weighing 69.4g, three plastic bags containing 2,901g, and three bottles containing 4,160g of MDMA,” Azizee said.

He confirmed the seizure of five vehicles, including a Lexus, a Perodua Myvi, a Toyota Altis, and a motorcycle, as well as jewellery, with a total value of RM417,325.

Azizee added that the seized drugs could have supplied up to 50,000 addicts.

Initial investigations found that the syndicate, masterminded by the married couple who were traders, sourced MDMA from a network before repackaging and distributing it to entertainment centres across Penang.

Investigations also revealed the syndicate had been involved in packaging and distributing MDMA since early this year.

The suspects were believed to be living lavishly on the proceeds of their unlawful activities.

Azizee confirmed that further investigations are ongoing, including efforts to trace the drug trafficking syndicate’s network.

One of the suspects tested positive for drugs during the operation.

Checks showed that the three men arrested had prior criminal records, including drug-related offences.

All suspects have been remanded for five days, until September 27, to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. – Bernama