Penang police bust housebreaking gang of seven

GEORGE TOWN: Police have dismantled an active housebreaking gang in Penang after arresting seven individuals, including a woman, in a series of raids around the state on Monday.

Barat Daya district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the suspects, all in their 20s to 30s, were arrested during a special operation conducted by the Timur Laut Criminal Investigation Division and the Crime Prevention Branch of Bayan Lepas police station.

“We managed to arrest them following a burglary involving a 24-year-old victim early yesterday morning where items lost included a laptop, mobile phone and documents.

“Police launched an operation to arrest all the suspects separately at several locations including Bayan Lepas, Bukit Mertajam and Butterworth,“ he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

He said police also seized laptops, mobile phones and cameras believed to be loot from housebreaking and vehicles with fake registration plates used for crime, as well as sharp weapons.

He said the seven local suspects have past records related to crime and drugs, adding that they are being remanded for four days to assist in investigations under Section 457 of the Penal Code.