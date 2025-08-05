GEORGE TOWN: Police have crippled a gang believed to be actively involved in housebreaking and robbery across Penang, Kedah, and Perak, following the arrest of four men in a series of operations recently.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the suspects, aged between 23 and 34, were arrested yesterday in coordinated raids carried out since May 3 by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“All four were detained at separate locations in Kepala Batas, Bukit Mertajam and Nibong Tebal in Penang, as well as in Parit Buntar, Perak.

“Our investigation shows the gang has been active for the past few months, targeting areas in Seberang Perai Selatan near here, Bandar Baharu (Kedah) and Parit Buntar (Perak), which are located near each other along the state borders,” he said in a statement today.

Following the arrests, police seized four mobile phones, a television, and four vehicles believed to have been used in the group’s criminal activities.

Hamzah said two of the suspects were unemployed while the other two worked for a private company. Checks also revealed that two of them had prior criminal records involving drug-related and other offences.

All four are currently under remand until May 14 to assist with investigations under Section 394 of the Penal Code.