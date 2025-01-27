KEPALA BATAS: The Penang police are enhancing awareness campaigns in schools this year following an increase in drug abuse among students in 2024.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said that although statistics indicated an increase, the situation remained under control, and immediate measures were being taken to address the issue.

“According to statistics, last year, 46 individuals, including three female students, were involved in drug use. In contrast, 2023 recorded only 21 individuals, including one female. This significant increase has prompted us to take drastic measures this year by enhancing our school awareness campaigns.

“Our goal is to address this issue at its root, particularly among schoolchildren. We recognise that drug abuse can lead to other criminal activities, such as illegal street racing. Their behaviour becomes erratic, often racing dangerously on the roads late at night while others are asleep. We believe drugs may be involved,“ he said.

He told reporters this after opening the Penang Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) community policing programme to combat drugs at the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) in Kepala Batas today.

Hamzah added that the programme’s primary objective was to improve the effectiveness of operations and raids against drug trafficking and smuggling while enhancing collaboration with agencies, non-governmental organisations, and the community.

To realise the programme’s goal of addressing drug abuse and trafficking more effectively, he said several key initiatives were being implemented, including reinforcing operations to clear high-risk areas, apprehending drug traffickers and smugglers, and enhancing cooperation with various parties to combat these activities.

“One of the biggest challenges we face today is the growing threat of drug abuse. Although we cannot see this enemy physically, it destroys lives, families, communities, and even our nation,“ he said.

He also said that last year, the Penang Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) demonstrated significant success in tackling drug-related crimes, with arrests rising by 61 per cent to 22,465 individuals, compared to 13,937 in 2023.

He added that last year also saw the Penang NCID successfully seize various types of drugs worth RM19.47 million, including two major cases involving the confiscation of 51.4 kg of syabu valued at RM1.67 million.