Penang police target 3,000 cyclists for solidarity fun ride 2026

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police are targeting over 3,000 cyclists to participate in the Royal Malaysia Police Penang International 2nd Bridge Solidarity Fun Ride on January 3 next year.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said the cycling event on the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge is expected to attract local and foreign participants.

He described the sixth edition as the most iconic night cycling event in Malaysia offering an unforgettable experience.

This programme also aims to enhance police-community collaboration through cycling and the crime prevention campaign.

About 1,000 riders have registered so far for the event.

The 52-kilometre ride will start from the Queensbay Mall shopping centre in Bayan Baru at 9.30 pm.

Participants will cycle to the bridge before returning to the finishing line at the mall.

The registration closing date is November 15 for those keen on taking part.

Interested individuals can register at the official Gosportz website for the event.

Every participant will receive an official event jersey and a goodie bag.

They will also get a finisher’s T-shirt, a hand towel, a wristband and a finisher’s medal.

Various attractive prizes will be on offer during the cycling event. – Bernama