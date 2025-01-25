BALIK PULAU: Permatang Damar Laut squatters in Batu Maung have been compensated with housing by the state government, through the Penang State Housing Board (LPNPP) to improve their quality of life.

State Housing and Environment Committee chairman, Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo, announced that 22 squatters received the keys to their Rumah MutiaraKu (RMKu) Type A units today, under the Idaman Prestij Apartment Housing Scheme (K-Park Scheme) located in Kampung Bagan Air Hitam.

He explained that each unit is priced at RM42,000, with the cost fully borne by the landowner, Allstar Icon Sdn. Bhd.

“LPNPP has facilitated the compensation housing under this scheme, comprising four 15-storey blocks. Today, 22 out of the 39 squatters received their keys.

“While the cost of the units is covered by the landowner, recipients are required to pay a monthly maintenance fee of RM110 and a deposit of RM2,534 as part of this fee,” he said during the handover ceremony at the K-Park Community Hall.

Sundarajoo highlighted that the RMKu scheme at K-Park is equipped with various facilities, including multi-level parking, a playground, and a community hall.

“This is a golden opportunity provided by the state government to enhance the quality of life for the squatters in Permatang Damar Laut, Batu Maung,” he said.

He also noted that the state government aims to deliver 220,000 Affordable Housing (RMM) units by 2030. To date, 74.33 percent of the target, or 163,310 units, have been completed.

“Additionally, our second target is to provide 22,000 RMM units through a rent-to-own scheme. So far, 4,534 units, equivalent to 20.85 percent, have been completed.

“As for the third target, we aim to benefit 3,000 families through the Urban Renewal Scheme, which involves the completion of 6,021 housing units across five LPNPP pilot projects,” he added.