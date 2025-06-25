Penang records lowest fertility rate, LPPKN introduces support programmes

KEPALA BATAS: Penang recorded the lowest fertility rate in Malaysia last year, with an average of 1.3 children per couple, according to the State Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN).

The figure represents a modest increase from 1.2 in 2023, but remains below the national fertility rate of 1.7, prompting LPPKN to step up efforts through targeted programmes and fertility support initiatives.

Penang LPPKN director Dr Azura Abdullah said the state’s persistently low fertility rate is attributed to various factors, including infertility issues and the rising cost of raising children.

“A fertility rate of 1.3 means each couple has fewer than two children and cannot replace themselves demographically,” she said after officiating the Men’s Wellness Programme in conjunction with Father’s Day 2025 celebrations at the state level here today.

To address this, she said LPPKN Penang has introduced several initiatives, including the Fertility Treatment Assistance and Infertility Advocacy Programme (BuAI), which has been allocated RM6 million in funding this year.

Dr Azura said Penang is among four states benefiting from the BuAI Programme, under which the government will finance two cycles of intrauterine insemination (IUI) treatment for eligible couples, free of charge, alongside an infertility awareness campaign.

She expressed hope that the BuAI Programme, with its fertility treatment subsidies and support services, would help more couples achieve their dream of starting a family.

“In addition to Penang, LPPKN clinics in Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Sarawak also offer the BuAI programme. We are targeting 1,300 couples nationwide to receive treatment free of charge, subject to eligibility criteria, including a combined household income of less than RM10,000,” she said.

Dr Azura also emphasised that infertility is not solely a women’s issue, noting that male infertility, often related to sperm quality and other contributing factors, is also a common challenge.

“Therefore, LPPKN conducts health screenings for both husbands and wives to identify the root causes of infertility before administering appropriate treatment,” she said.