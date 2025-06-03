Penang’s iconic cartoonist Azmi Hussin dies

PETALING JAYA: Renowned Penang cartoonist Mohd Azmi Mohd Hussin better known as Azmi Hussin, passed away yesterday evening.

He was 40.

According to The Star, Azmi was on his way back from a Ramadan bazaar in Paya Terubong with his family when he began experiencing chest pains.

He was then driven to a clinic nearby their home in Farlim where he collapsed.

Azmi’s brother-in-law Abdul Aleem Shammoon Rali told The Star emergency aid was given at the clinic while an ambulance was called.

“The doctor at the clinic administered CPR that was continued in the ambulance on the way to Penang Hospital.

“But unfortunately, on the way there, he took his last breath,” he was quoted as saying.

His funeral prayers will be held at Masjid Bandar Baru Air Itam after Zuhur prayers, and he will be laid to rest at the Masjid Hashim Yahya Cemetery, Jalan Perak.

Azmi began his career as a street caricature artist at the age of 29 in 2013.

One of his greatest achievements was his second comic book, The Little Mamak, which was listed among the 50 Best Books in Malaysia by the National Book Council and represented the country at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany.

He also received three recognitions in the Malaysia Book of Records, including the title for Most Caricature Live Painting in 24 Hours, after drawing 320 caricatures in a single day.

Azmi leaves behind his wife and three children.