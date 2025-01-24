GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is taking firm measures to tackle the issue of rental and maintenance arrears for People’s Housing Project (PPR) and Low-Cost Public Housing (PAKR) units, which have reached RM17.7 million.

State Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo said these arrears involved 7,854 PPR and PAKR units across the state.

He said among the measures included issuing repossession notices for units where tenants fail to settle rental arrears exceeding three consecutive months.

“For tenants who fail to make payments for up to a year, legal action would be taken. In cases of longstanding arrears, particularly those dating back to the 1970s and 1990s, the state government will consider writing off bad debts involving tenants who have passed away or cannot be traced.

“However, for current arrears, we will strive to recover them. At the same time, a stricter monitoring system will be implemented to ensure such significant arrears do not recur in the future. We also no longer want to see vacant homes or tenants refusing to pay rent while many others are waiting in line for an opportunity,“ he told a press conference at Komtar here today.

Sundarajoo added that PPR housing was initially introduced to assist the low-income group. However, some tenants continue to occupy these units even though their incomes now exceed the eligibility limit of RM1,500.

“The arrears for PPR and PAKR housing not only disadvantage those genuinely eligible for these facilities but also affect the state’s financial flow,” he said.

He also said that the rental rates for PPR and low-cost housing in Penang remain among the lowest, ranging from as low as RM70 to RM200 per month.

“Additionally, there are rent-to-own schemes that allow tenants to own their homes through instalments over 15 to 18 years,” he said.