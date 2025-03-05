GEORGE TOWN: Penang is targeting a reduction in domestic water consumption to 250 litres per capita per day (LPCD) this year, an 11-litre decrease from the 261 litres recorded last year.

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer, Datuk K. Pathmanathan, said that while the target may appear modest, it could yield significant long-term benefits in terms of water supply sufficiency and security.

“If all 1.8 million Penang residents reduce their household water use by 11 LPCD, the cumulative savings could reach 19.8 million litres per day (MLD) this year,” he said during the World Water Day celebration at the Air Itam Dam today.

The event was officiated by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and attended by Water Watch Penang president, Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Chan Ngai Weng.

Pathmanathan added that the projected domestic savings are expected to contribute to an estimated 2.3 percent reduction in Penang’s overall water consumption, from 870 MLD last year to approximately 850 MLD this year.

Saying domestic water use accounted for approximately 54 percent of total water consumption last year, he encouraged Penangites to use water more efficiently to help stabilise supply and reduce service disruptions in end-of-line distribution areas and highland zones in Seberang Perai Selatan and the Barat Daya District.

Meanwhile, Pathmanathan noted that climate change has also impacted operations, with the effective capacities of the Teluk Bahang and Air Itam dams decreasing by 13.1 percent and 22.6 percent, respectively, due to low rainfall since January.

He explained that although both dams are designed to be replenished by rainwater within their catchment areas, the significant reduction in rainfall, coupled with prolonged El Niño conditions, has hampered their recovery in recent years.

In contrast, he said the Expanded Mengkuang Dam was specifically designed to be replenished primarily through water pumped from Sungai Kulim.

“We are currently implementing projects worth over RM1 billion under the Water Contingency Plan 2030 to ensure sufficient capacity for Penang by 2030.

“We therefore urge domestic users to conserve water to help reduce the state’s water supply risks up to 2030, ensuring fair and equitable distribution while supporting the Penang2030 vision,” he said.