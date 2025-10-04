BUTTERWORTH: Penang, through the Economy State Executive Council Meeting, will organise a roundtable session with industry players, academics, and the state leadership tomorrow to discuss the United States’ (US) recent tariff announcement.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said it is feared that Penang, which once again became the nation’s top exporter in February with exports valued at RM9.3 billion, may be seriously impacted following the tariff’s implementation.

“Therefore, in line with the efforts of the Federal Government, the state government is also taking proactive and relevant actions in facing this situation,” he said in his speech at the 2025 Aidilfitri Open House hosted by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak and Penang state government at the PICCA Convention Centre @Arena Butterworth today.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced a series of “reciprocal tariffs” on imports from about 90 countries, with a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imports and additional country-specific tariffs.

This move directly increased the import duties on several of Washington’s major trading partners, including Malaysia, which faced a 24 per cent tariff.

However, Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on the higher tariffs to allow for trade negotiations with its trading partners. Except for China, all countries that were subjected to reciprocal tariffs will see rates reduced to 10 per cent.

In another development, Chow announced that over 100 acres (40.5 hectares) of the Silicon Island project have been reclaimed, and land sale will start by the end of this year for industrial purposes.

Meanwhile, the Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit infrastructure can already be seen at several locations around the island.

He also mentioned that works on the Juru-Sungai Dua Elevated Highway project will begin in the fourth quarter of this year and are expected to be completed by 2030, while Phase 1 of the North Coastal Paired Road from Tanjung Bungah to Teluk Bahang is expected to begin next year.

“We are not just looking at ongoing infrastructure projects but also developments in the social, human capital, tourism, sports, trade, and economic aspects, which will bring various benefits to the people of this state,” he said.

Over 3,000 guests attended the open house, with more than 20 dishes being served.