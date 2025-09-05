HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2025 - At the end of last month, Luxshare Precision (002475.SZ) released its 2024 annual results, Q1 2025 financial report, and mid-2025 earnings forecast. The reports indicate that Luxshare Precision achieved operating income of RMB 268.795 billion in 2024, representing a 15.91% year-over-year (YoY) increase. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company reached RMB 13.366 billion, up 22.03% YoY. The annual net profit margin rose to 5.42%, an improvement of 0.14 percentage points compared to the previous year. Basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at RMB 1.86, reflecting a 20.78% YoY growth.

The company’s Q1 2025 financial performance remained strong, with operating income of RMB 61.788 billion, up 17.90% YoY. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company totaled RMB 3.044 billion, a 23.17% YoY increase, while basic EPS rose to RMB 0.42, up reflecting a 20.00% YoY growth.

Core business Grew steadily and Diversified Business Presence Showed Remarkable Results

In 2024, Luxshare Precision’s consumer electronics business demonstrated robust performance, generating operating income of RMB 224.094 billion, a 13.65% YoY increase. As the company’s core business segment, the consumer electronics division has established a complete industrial chain spanning precision components to smart terminal systems.

The company employs a dual-driven development model. For the OEM business, it continuously deepens vertical integration to build a full industrial chain ecosystem covering components, modules and system assembly. By leveraging cutting-edge material innovations and process optimization, the company delivers high-quality products to clients. For the ODM business, it actively expands its ODM capabilities, utilizing cross-disciplinary expertise in acoustics, optics, RF, and thermal management accumulated through collaborations with global industry leaders. The company provides end-to-end design-to-manufacturing services for top-tier consumer electronics brands and innovative enterprises.

Luxshare Precision’s ODM product portfolio now encompasses smart AR/VR devices, intelligent acoustic products, smart office and home equipments, and outdoor smart hardware, with market share steadily expanding. Innovation remains the primary driver of growth, with cumulative R&D investment over the past three years reaching RMB 25.192 billion. The company owns 7,164 patents as of now.

In the automotive electronics sector, the operating income surged 48.69% YoY to RMB 13.758 billion, reflecting strong growth momentum. Notably, in September 2024, Luxshare Precision announced the acquisition of Leoni AG, a century-old German cable and harnessing manufacturing giant. This strategic move significantly enhances the company’s competitiveness in the global automotive supply chain, enabling vertically integrated solutions for clients.

In the communications sector, the operating income grew 26.29% YoY to RMB 18.36 billion, driven by growth in component sales. The company seized opportunities from AI advancements by introducing innovative AI-driven solutions for data center core components.

Commitment to Sustainable Development and Corporate Social Responsibility

While advancing its core businesses, Luxshare Precision has deeply embedded ESG principles into its corporate strategy, establishing a comprehensive sustainable development framework. The company recently became a member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), marking a critical milestone in its commitment to sustainable development, corporate social responsibility and ethical supply chain management. This achievement underscores Luxshare Precision’s dedication to employee rights protection, environmental conservation, and adherence to ethical business practices.

Future Outlook: Robust Growth Momentum With Cumulative Dividend of RMB 4.5 Billion in the Past Three Years

Supported by recovering consumer electronics demand, expanding communications solutions and rapid growth in automotive electronics, Luxshare Precision forecasts a 20% to 25% YoY increase in mid-2025 net profit.

Additionally, the company adheres to an active dividend policy, translating operational achievements into shareholder returns. Cumulative dividends over the past three years reached RMB 4.53 billion, with total payouts since its IPO amounting to RMB 7.652 billion.

Hashtag: #LuxsharePrecision