Pendang MP suspended for 10 days from Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim has been suspended for 10 days from today from the Dewan Rakyat following a negative statement he made about Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul on TikTok on July 18.

Johari said the decision was made after multiple efforts were taken to have the Perikatan Nasional (PN) MP apologise and retract his statement, including a letter sent on July 22, but these requests were ignored until now.

“The statement and actions have insulted the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, who was elected under Article 47(1) of the Federal Constitution and carries out his responsibilities based on the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat.

“The negative remarks on TikTok are not only a very serious allegation but also a violation of the rights and privileges of MPs and an affront to the dignity of this house,” he said when chairing the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Johari explained that in the TikTok video, Awang made a statement saying, ‘Kezaliman telah berlaku dalam Parlimen dan luar Parlimen, dalam Parlimen sekarang sedang dikuasai Tan Sri Speaker, melakukan kezaliman, bermula Pendang, Machang dan seterusnya kalau tidak dihalang daripada sekarang’ (Oppression has occurred inside and outside Parliament. Parliament is now controlled by Tan Sri Speaker, committing oppression, starting with Pendang, Machang, and onwards if not stopped now).

Earlier, Awang apologised in the Dewan Rakyat for his statement on the discovery of RM94 million in cash at the residence of a former minister from DAP on Nov 4, after being asked by Johari to do so.