Pengkalan Kubor ferry fees validation bill tabled in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fees (Pengkalan Kubor Ferry) (Validation) Bill 2025 was tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today. The bill aims to validate the collection of ferry service fees between Pengkalan Kubor in Malaysia and Takbai in Thailand.

Minister of Works Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi confirmed that the second and third readings will follow during the current parliamentary session. The bill covers fees collected by the Public Works Department from January 1, 1999, to December 31, 2024, which were deposited into the Consolidated Fund.

Additionally, the bill provides legal protection, stating that no legal action can be taken against the Malaysian government or its officers regarding the fees collected during the specified period. - Bernama