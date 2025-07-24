People-centric initiatives boost MSME sector in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Recent government measures aimed at easing financial burdens on Malaysians are expected to provide significant relief to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcements include continued fuel subsidies for RON95 at RM1.99 per litre and a postponement of toll rate increases on 10 major highways.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick highlighted the direct benefits for MSMEs, particularly those reliant on transportation and logistics. “Many businesses, especially in rural areas, depend on travel between urban and rural locations for sourcing materials and product deliveries. These measures will help reduce operational costs,“ he said during an interview on Bernama Radio’s Reaksi segment.

Additional support comes in the form of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme, which provides a one-off RM100 cash aid to Malaysians aged 18 and above. The government has also increased funding for the MADANI Rahmah Sales initiative, aimed at stimulating domestic spending.

Ewon encouraged Malaysians to take advantage of the newly announced public holiday on September 15, coinciding with Malaysia Day, by exploring local tourism. “Support rural tourism and cooperative-run destinations. There is immense potential in our local economy waiting to be tapped,“ he said.

The ministry is actively promoting cooperative-based tourism, with events like the National Cooperative Day celebration in Melaka running from tomorrow until Sunday. - Bernama