Retiree loses RM4 million to investment scam

SHAH ALAM: A retired private sector employee lost RM4 million to a fraudulent investment scheme, advertised on Facebook.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that the 73-year-old woman joined the scheme in mid-November, after being added to a WhatsApp group.

He said that the victim was attracted to making the investment after being promised daily lucrative returns of between eight and 10 per cent.

“For investment purposes, the victim was asked to make 62 payment transactions, involving 10 different bank accounts, totalling RM4 million.

“The victim realised that she had been deceived when she was asked to make additional payments if she wanted to withdraw her supposed profits,” he said in a statement today.

Hussein said that the victim came forward to lodge a police report after failing to get the profits as promised, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.